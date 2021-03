KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers put on their work gloves on Saturday, planting thousands of trees across Tennessee.

Knox County was also part of the fun.

Trees are being planted this weekend in conjunction of Tennessee Tree Day on Saturday, March 20. The initiative is a partnership between the Tennessee Environmental Council and the state’s Division of Forestry.

The goal of the program is to plant one million native trees in Tennessee by 2025.

