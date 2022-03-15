KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon approaches, organizers are seeking volunteers for the March 26-27 races.

“In Knoxville, our neighbors are always willing to help each other,” Race Director Jason Altman said. “We are looking for volunteers to help the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon run smoothly. While the running the races is a rush, helping these athletes get around and run the race is just as fulfilling and fun.”

The two-day event has several volunteer opportunities and officials are especially looking for people to volunteer at the Clayton Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, at the finish line for all races, and at water stations on Sunday.

“East Tennessee is known for its volunteer spirit,” Altman said. “And it’s our people – helping, cheering on and uplifting others – who make the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon memorable for those who participate. Every single person we can get to sign up and volunteer will help this 2022 event even better.”

People can sign up to volunteer in groups or individually. To sign up visit knoxvillemarathon.com/volunteer. Volunteers can choose the day, time and task they want.