Volunteers needed for free RAM Clinic coming to Grainger County in October

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizers with Remote Area Medical (RAM) say volunteers are needed for an upcoming clinic in Grainger County that will offer free medical, dental and vision care to participants.

RAM offers pop-clinics with free health care services for underserved and uninsured individuals. The clinic in Rutledge is planned for Oct. 16-17.

To fulfill its goal of treating as many people as possible, RAM is still in need of licensed dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, & dental assistants, optometrists, ophthalmologists, medical doctors, and general support for the clinic’s set-up and breakdown to volunteer their time throughout the weekend. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

RAM organizers say patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 and on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Please email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org, if you would like to volunteer at this event. For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic in the future or to donate, visit www.ramusa.orgor call 865-579-1530. If you are media and would like an interview or to attend the clinic, please reach out to Mindy Cooper at mindycooper@ramusa.org

