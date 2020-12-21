Volunteers place wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Great Smoky Mountains

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Volunteers spent Sunday morning across the Great Smoky Mountains paying tribute to veterans buried in the region.

It was all part of a project put together by the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation hiked to more than 60 cemeteries within Great Smoky Mountains National Park to place Christmas wreaths on the graves fallen soldiers.

President of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, Marilyn Childress says this is something that hits close to home for her. She comes from a long line of veterans, and she’s a Navy veteran herself.

“Now that I have the opportunity to be able to honor other veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, it’s very special to my heart,” Childress said.

The event set the standard to make sure this won’t be the last time these veterans are remembered in the region.

The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation partnered with Wreaths Across America to make this event possible.