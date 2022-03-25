KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers removed 16 bags of trash, 1 tire, a rusty folding chair, a Styrofoam cooler, and assorted scrap metal from Melton Hill Lake.

City of Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program hosted a successful water cleanup on Saturday, March 19th. The cleanup took place along Edgemoor Rd and Haw Ridge Park, hosted by the City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Division and their Healthy Waters Program as a site for Ijams River Rescue.

Numerous volunteers joined together to pick up trash that has collected along the river. Some volunteers used kayaks to collect trash in the river and other volunteers stayed on land to collect trash around the boat ramp, Solway Park, and along the road.

City of Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program stated that as a team they removed 16 bags of trash, 1 tire, a rusty folding chair, a styrofoam cooler, and assorted scrap metal in and around the river.

For more information on future cleanups or how to keep waterways clean visit their website here.