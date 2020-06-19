Volunteers return to Random Acts of Flowers for ‘Our Brightest Week’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being shut down for a while because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, volunteers are back at Random Acts of Flowers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tracking Coronavirus: Random Acts of Flowers taking time off to move, waiting for chance to resume deliveries

The group saying this week has been a busy one at the warehouse — nearly doubling the amount of arrangements made this week.

More than 150 bouquets of flowers were arranged on Thursday, alone. That’s when WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare visited the warehouse to speak with the group after weeks of closure.

The volunteers had been working hard this week because this Saturday is the summer solstice, the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. So, the flowers arranged and delivered this week will go to a special group of people – those with memory loss.

Volunteers filled just about every table and were busy for several hours today arranging colorful bouquets at Random Acts of Flowers’ warehouse.

This week, more than 100 buckets of gently used flowers were dropped off by grocery stores, churches and memorial services.

“It’s called Our Brightest Week because we are focusing on people who have dementia and memory issues,” Debbie Fettig, program manager, said.

By Friday afternoon, over 600 bouquets will have been delivered — a near record number. Saturday is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year and is believed to be one of the better days of the year for those with memory loss.

“There is what is called the Sundowner effect. So the longer the day they better day they have. Once the sun goes down they can devolve into anxiety and remorse. So the longer the day, the better they have,” Mick Reed with Random Acts of Flowers said. “These flowers will brighten their day by one, being unexpected. It’s a random act of kindness. It also positively affects the health care providers knowing that their patients are being cared for.”

“There are 15 arrangements in here, believe it or not. We are doing it in boxes because we are not allowed to go into the facilities because of everything,” Fettig said.

In normal times, Random Acts of Flowers is about delivering recycled flowers and seeing the joy on the faces of strangers.

At the nonprofit on Thursday was Nancy Irwin, a volunteer for 10 years and a retired art teacher. She says arranging flowers gives her a creative outlet; but the payoff is seeing the faces of those who receive them.

“I’ve been on deliveries before and they brighten up the room when you come in with flowers, their smiles brighten up the room and they’re so appreciative of the gesture,” Irwin said.

There is kind of a healing power in flowers, volunteers say, with their perfection and their colorful brightness. And after several gloomy months of dealing with the coronavirus, what better way than to celebrate Our Brightest Week.



“This gives people in our community the opportunity to help others knowing that what they are doing here today is going to give someone else a moment of kindness, an emotional boost and a moment of encouragement,” Reed said.

Volunteers will return Friday preparing another 150 bouquets and then, another group of volunteers will deliver them to the facilities that care for people with memory loss.

