Volunteers sought for Knox County vaccine clinics as another age group is added to the waitlist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Medical and nonmedical volunteers are needed in Knox County to assist with COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Supplementing the staff with volunteers will allow the Knox County Health Department to use their expertise to manage and run the clinic, said Dr. Martha Buchanan, public health officer and senior director of the Knox County Health Department.

Buchanan said they are looking for people qualified to give a vaccine, to help people register, to give directions at clinics, to help with parking, and more.

“Any big vaccination event takes a lot of people to pull it off. Clinical and nonclinical folks to support the effort,” Buchanan said. “It takes a lot of people to make that happen and run smoothly.”

There is no set number of volunteers needed.

More than 2,000 first doses are being provided this week to those who signed up last week. Second dose vaccines are also being done, Buchanan said.

More vaccines are expected later this week but the health department did not have details on when those vaccine appointments would be available or how many could be offered.

Forty-five thousand people have been vaccinated in Knox County, with 9,500 of those at the health department.

On Monday, the health department announced an expansion of age groups able to sign up to the COVID-19 vaccine, joining the state in adding those 70 and older. The change added about 20,000 people to the waiting line.

However no new vaccination appointments were announced Tuesday.

“It doesn’t increase our supply. It doesn’t give us more vaccine. It just makes more people eligible for the vaccine, and we’re happy about that,” Buchanan said.

An automated system for registering is in the works but has not yet become a reality.

“They’re building the system for us; that takes time,” Buchanan said. “We want to make sure when we launch this that its easy to use, easy to access. County IT and our staff are working every day on this process as well as the company we are contracting with.”

Buchanan said the current call–in option and online option will remain available.