KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we’ve learned more about how much of the wildfires within Sevier and Blount County are being contained, volunteers have spent the last few days making sure that everyone working to keep the community safe also has the help they need to keep going.



The Sevier County Salvation Army Commander, Lt. Melissa Melching, said this service has been provided for the last three days and it was created with the fire departments in the area.

“To see how it was small and if you walk in there you can see how incredible it has bloomed,” she said.



Many people have gotten on board to make, what they call a rehab center for the first responders, possible. Those locally and even visiting have continued bringing in donations. From there, everything is collected, and extra items are distributed to other locations where first responders are traveling back and forth.

“Every volunteer has come from the community, specifically from the high school too, incredible volunteers. Local teachers, students—they’ve been helping and just making sure that the first responders are taken care of, and that is the main thing,” Lt. Melching said.

Some volunteers happened to be visiting the area and joined in on helping. Mazie Gebhart, a high school student from Minnesota said her parents are a part of a volunteer fire and rescue team, so this hits home for her.



Mazie was supposed to fly back to Minnesota on Wednesday after visiting for spring break, but stayed in town with her sister and got on board with the community to help provide food and any other items to those helping to fight these fires.



“They’re putting their lives on the line to help other people, so them having a backbone almost, like some sort of structure and somebody to help them, it just gives you a nice warm feeling,” she said.

All the support being shown at Pigeon Forge High School is something principal Benjamin Clabo said he is glad to see.

“I received phone calls, text messages, emails, from my teachers, staff, from my students and parents, asking in what way they could help,” he said. “It just sort of tells me what I already knew about the people I work with everyday. They have a passion to help kids, but they also have a passion to help the community.”



Those at Pigeon Forge High School will continue serving those who need it throughout the rest of this week and later evaluate how much longer their services will be needed.