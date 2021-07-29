Vonore museum offering free admission in honor of Sequoyah Remembrance Day

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sequoyah Birthplace Museum announced Thursday it is observing Sequoyah Remembrance Day on Sunday to honor the man who gave the Cherokee people their own written language. Admission will be free for the day.

According to the museum, Sequoyah was born circa-1776 in the village of Tuskegee, near modern-day Vonore. He spent most of his life in the Overhill Cherokee area, where he began creating a Cherokee writing system. After 12 years of work, Sequoyah finished the Syllabary in 1821 while living in Willstown, Ala. The Cherokee Nation adopted the Syllabary and within two years, most of the Cherokee people had become literate in their own language. After living a brief time in Arkansas, Sequoyah moved to the Indian Territory, known today as Oklahoma.

Sequoyah died in August 1843 on a voluntary trip to the Texas/Mexico area in search of another group of Cherokees that had left the Overhill Cherokee area during the American Revolution. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum says there are several stories about how Sequoyah died, it is unknown where he is buried.

“We invite people to visit the museum on Sunday and learn more about Sequoyah’s fascinating life and experience modern Cherokee culture,” Charlie Rhodarmer, museum manager/director, said.

The museum is located at 576 Hwy. 360, Vonore, TN, 37885, about one mile from the Highway 411 intersection. For more information, call (423) 884-6246.