Vote delayed on proposed $1.5 million building at Knox County detention facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A vote to build a new Knox County video courtroom facility has been delayed for 30 days.

The proposed $1.5 million dollar expansion to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility would be 5,000-square-feet and would include six hearing rooms.

The idea in part came in response to the coronavirus pandemic but Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said this will also save the county millions of dollars in transportation fees down the road.

Commission Chair Larsen Jay said he proposed the delay so that there would be time to gather more information about what the proposal entails.

