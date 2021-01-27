Vote to rezone West Hills green space for apartment development delayed again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s going to be another two weeks before the Knoxville City Council takes up a rezoning request that would allow an apartment complex to be built in a West Hills green space.

The field, located along East Walker Springs Lane, connects directly to local greenways. A city council ordinance is on the table to rezone the area, which would allow multi-family residential properties to be built on the area.

Neighbors are making it clear, they don’t want this new complex in their backyards. A petition opposing the ordinance was created and now has nearly 2,500 signatures.

The vote was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, but was delayed to Wednesday, Jan. 27 before a second postponement. The vote is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9

“I know we postponed this on the previous meeting but I assure you this will be the last postponement,” Councilman Andrew Roberto said.

We’ll of course bring you another update after the next city council meeting.

