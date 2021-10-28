KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After approving a plan for Knoxville to invest $2 million in a project to create 80 affordable apartments in East Knoxville. The City Council will vote in early November on the approval of contributing $1.98 million for the creation of 66 affordable apartments in the Inskip neighborhood.

The affordable housing projects, The Ammons on Asheville Highway and Inskip Flats, have asked for support from the city’s Affordable Rental Development Fund. So far, the program has invested $16.6 million into the creation of affordable rental housing.

The city also says that by the end of 2021, around 788 units of affordable rental housing will be available for qualifying low/moderate-income households.

“These apartments will provide safe, comfortable and affordable homes for Knoxville residents whose incomes fall below the Area Median Income,” says Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Becky Wade. “The City’s contributions to affordable housing developments can help fill the gaps in funding that developers can frequently face when building housing with rents that are lower than market value.”