KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Wallace Memorial Baptist Church is in the giving mood for the Easter weekend to help those in need.

It is all part of the Well Community Outreach. Volunteers were in attendance Saturday offering free showers, laundry and haircuts for people struggling this time of the year.

Organizers told WATE 6 On Your Side people that attended were also treated to a dinner and devotion time with the church.