Walls for Women mural honoring 19th Amendment centennial underway in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first of two area murals dedicated to the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States is underway.

The statewide Walls for Women festival utilizes female artists to create original works honoring women’s right to vote.

The mural at Bike & Tri on the corner of East Broadway Avenue and North Washington Street is one of 10 murals that are being painted in different cities across the state. The festival spans 440 miles.

Printshop Beer Company in South Knoxville will also be getting a mural. Their mural will begin this week.

The anniversary of Tennessee becoming the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment is Aug. 18.





The Walls for Women mural being painted on the side of Bike & Tri in Maryville. The mural is one of 10 across Tennessee recognizing the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment allowing women the right to vote in the United States.

