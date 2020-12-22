Walmart launches free at-home return system through FedEx

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Walmart has announced their launch of a new return system to make “unwanted gifts magically disappear.”

Walmart has officially launch their launch of a “hassle-free” return system through Carrier Pickup by FedEx, which will allow customers to return items without leaving home.

According to Walmart, customers who purchase items shipped and sold by Walmart.com can schedule a return, free-of charge through FedEx.

To have items purchased from Walmart returned through this process, customers will have to complete the following steps.

Start a return on a Walmart.com account or on the Walmart app

Select item or items to be returned

Select Carrier Pickup

Choose pickup date

Pack and return and attach label and keep it ready for pickup

Additionally, Walmart has announced that their extended holiday return policy will remain in effect this year. Walmart also stated that they have improved the time frame for which customers can get their money back from returns; providing refunds as soon as the next day.

Walmart will continue to provide returns through FedEx drop off an in-store exchange.

The newest Carrier Pickup by FedEx return option through Walmart is set to be available beyond the 2020 holiday season.