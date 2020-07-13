Wanted Blount County teen arrested for burglary in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted Blount County 17-year-old is now facing charges in Knox County for burglary.
Knoxville Police apprehended the male teen Monday afternoon at a home in East Knoxville. Officers were called to the 300 block of Nash Road around 1 p.m. by a witness that saw the suspect enter a home through a side window.
Officers saw the suspect trying to exit the window and issued a command to stop. The suspect retreated into the home and was found by a K-9 in a closet.
The 17-year-old has four outstanding juvenile petitions — including two counts of theft and aggravated burglary — from Blount County.
The teen was also in possession of a stolen vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, KPD officers found several pieces of drug paraphernalia and a backpack containing stolen property.
The suspect was taken into custody for multiple felony offenses, including aggravated burglary, auto theft, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
