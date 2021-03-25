Wanted fugitive, 19, being sought by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Joe McCaleb, 19, of Knoxville, is being sought on numerous outstanding felony warrants out of Knox County, including for four counts of attempted first-degree murder from a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 20, in the 2200 block of Cityview Avenue.

McCaleb is accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by four people, two adults and two juveniles. None of the four victims were struck or injured by gunfire.

McCaleb should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to call the anonymous KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.