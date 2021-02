MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With more cold temperatures expected, a warming shelter will open Friday for those who need it.

The United Way of Blount County says the warming shelter will be set up at First Baptist Church of Maryville. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Meals will also be provided and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

The First Baptist Church of Maryville is located at 202 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy.