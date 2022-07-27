CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — The strobe and siren warning system at the Ocoee Whitewater Center that was damaged by a fire earlier this year has been fully restored, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Wednesday.

The Ocoee Whitewater Center, near Ducktown, Tenn., was damaged by a fire on April 26. No one was injured. The center served as a venue for the 1996 Olympics and is a key recreation site for about 300,000 visitors annually.

TVA’s strobe and siren warning system were damaged during the fire. A TVA spokesperson said Wednesday that the warning system has now been fully restored.

The U.S. Forest Service officials are urging visitors to proceed with caution when recreating within the area and around the river bend.

The officials also want to remind visitors that it’s prohibiting anyone from entering or being in a body of water between Ocoee #3 Dam and #2 Dam during a water release. See the map below for details.