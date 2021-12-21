KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some people were moved to tears after being pulled over by Wartburg Police only to be handed a $100 bill ahead of Christmas

Wartburg Police, in collaboration with WECO Radio Station, pulled over several people on Dec. 17. However, they weren’t handing out speeding tickets. Instead, they wished drivers a merry Christmas before giving out $100 bills to ten random people in the Wartburg community and it’s all caught on camera.

“God, you don’t know how much I need this,” one woman exclaimed after receiving $100. “This is the first anyone has ever done anything for me.”

“SECRET SANTA! Thanks to the generosity of Weco Radio Station and Chief Teddy Bales, Wartburg Police Officers were able to spread some Christmas cheer by giving out $100 bills to some of our citizens,” the department wrote on Facebook.