KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nobody must have left the Garth Brooks concert early.
Concert goers took to social media after the show to complain about the traffic congestion, some saying it was worse than a University of Tennessee game, where the announced attendance is typically larger than the number of tickets sold to the Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour show.
RELATED: Garth Brooks in photos
RELATED: WATE staff sing-a-long to a hit Garth Brooks song
If you were in the after-concert traffic last night, what’s your take?
LATEST STORIES:
- Dolly Parton issues Jolene challenge
- One year anniversary of KPD officer attack while he was directing traffic at U-T football game
- Was the Garth Brooks traffic worse than a football game?
- Hunter lands in hospital after falling from his tree stand
- Bowden scores 18 as Tennessee upsets No. 20 Washington 75-62