SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state health officials say second person has died in US from coronavirus.

Preliminary research in Seattle suggests the new virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

It’s a finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases.

The state is also home to the nation’s first confirmed infection and the first death. State and local authorities are stepping up testing for the coronavirus Sunday as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state.

In California, two health care workers who were exposed to an earlier coronavirus patient tested positive for the illness Sunday.