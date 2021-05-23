WATCH: Artist completes Knoxville COVID-19 memorial mural

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side crews captured the work done on the new COVID-19 memorial mural in World’s Fair Park on Saturday.

The City of Knoxville commissioned artist Kelsey Montague to paint the mural.

The mural’s purpose is to honor the more than 600 Knox County lives lost due to COVID-19. This mural will be replacing the current memorial flags planted on the front lawn of the city-county building.

It will also serve as a tribute to the first responders and healthcare heroes that helped throughout the pandemic.

The mural is set to be unveiled on Sunday.