WATCH: Drone video of TN4Trump Boat Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Watch this drone video of TN4Trump Boat Parade held Saturday afternoon on Fort Loudoun and Tellico lakes.

Dozens upon dozens of boats participated in the “parade,” which started with a “Trump pre-game rally” event at Prater Flats. The boaters went from Prater Flats, through the canal to Tellico Lake and back.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knox County and Loudon County sheriff’s offices, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helped make sure the event went smoothly, including directing boat traffic in the canal, according to organizers.

Drone video is courtesy of Denny Wren of Visual Ascent Aerial Filming.

Boat parades supporting President Donald Trump have been held in many parts of the country in recent weeks.

