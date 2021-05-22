WATCH: Father’s return from military service surprises Jellico Elementary student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Staff Sgt. Clifford Leach has been stationed in South Korea for the last two years, but made his way home Friday to Jellico to a well-earned surprise received and a surprise to give.

Leach, a 13-year member of the Air Force, was met by Jellico Elementary School students and staff outside with a welcome home banner before surprising his 6-year-old son Charlie.

Charlie, midway through a piece of pizza to celebrate the end of the school year, gave his father a big hug and a smile as the two saw each other for the first time in two years.

