WATCH: Highlights from Thursday night the Miss Tennessee competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Preliminaries continued Thursday night at the 81st Annual Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition being held at Tompson-Boling Arena.

Brianna Mason, Miss Greene County, performed “Piano Fantasy” and captured the heart of the Judges with the talent award. Savannah Maddison, Miss Middle Tennessee, won the on-stage interview segment of Thursday’s competition.

This is the only competition in the state that will send its winner to the Miss America Scholarship Competition.

Tickets are available for Friday night’s preliminary competition and the finals on Saturday night when Miss Tennessee 2019 will be crowned.

Tickets are available at www.MissTennessee.org.