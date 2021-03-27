WATCH: Hoopfest at Rocky Top showcases top tier talent for wheelchair basketball tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of the nation’s top athletes were in Knoxville Saturday for Hoopfest at Rocky Top, a high school wheelchair basketball tournament.

The event was presented by Ole Ben Franklin Mitsubishi at Emerald Youth Foundation and featured teams from Atlanta, Charlotte and Cincinnati. College scouts were also in attendance taking a look at some of the players.

WATE 6 On Your Side photojournalist Taylor Gash was there for the big event, and you can watch the fun in the video above.