KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first puck of the Knoxville Ice Bears season drops on October 15. The Ice Bears are coming off of a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals, hosting the Macon Mayhem to kick start the new season.

The Ice Bears are beginning the season with a birthday bash, celebrating the organization’s 20th season in the SPHL.

Ice Bears General Manager and President Mike Murray previews opening night which is being branded as the “Largest Birthday Party in the City,” filled with intermission party games, a dessert table, and a special edition 20th anniversary jersey.

Murray also highlights new promotion nights fans can look forward to this season and what it means to the organization and to hockey in East Tennessee to celebrate 20 years.