WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Sept. 9 meeting

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health met for its Sept. 9 meeting via Zoom to discuss the county’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Items on the agenda included a discussion of the Knox County Health Department’s benchmarks, the UT Medical Center data update, local educational institution updates, a review of the county’s face covering regulation, a review and discussion of the suppression in bars regulation and extension, and a proposal for a set of guidelines known as the “Knox County Board of Health Rules.”

The board was scheduled to meeting at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.