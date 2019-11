TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WATE) - Tennessee senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been added to the watchlist for The Biletnikoff Award, which annually recognizes college football's best pass-catcher.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, announced Monday that Jennings is one of five new additions to the watchlist for the award.