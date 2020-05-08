Watch out for resurfacing work on I-40 this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three resurfacing projects in Knox and Jefferson counties along Interstate 40 could slow your travel plans this weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the ramp on I-640 East to Exit 1B (Western Avenue) in Knoxville will be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The ramp will also be closed on Monday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the ramp on I-40 West to Exit 388A (James White Parkway) in Knoxville will be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Beginning Sunday, there will be lane closures between the I-81 junction and the Cocke County line on I-40 in Jefferson County. These closures will occur in both directions between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The off-ramps to Exit 424 will not be affected.

These schedules are contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

