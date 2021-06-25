WATCH: Pastors share more on Building Bridges event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —During a year that is on track to set records for deaths due to gun violence in Knoxville, local faith leaders are inviting the community to come together and have a conversation about ways to heal and hope.

Pastor Scott Jackson from New Life Gathering Church and Pastor Daryl Arnold from Overcoming Believers Church share more about the Building Bridges event. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St.

Seating is limited for the free event and masks are required. The panel discussion can be watched at www.Facebook.com/overcomingbelieverschurch.