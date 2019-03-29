WATCH: Security video shows truck crash into Maryville nail salon; victims identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Security camera footage photo courtesy of Rob Sheets) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video Video Video Video Video Video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Newly released security camera video shows the moment a pickup truck crashed into a Maryville nail salon, sending six people to the hospital, the names of whom were released on Friday.

Building owner Rob Sheets released video of the crash to WATE 6 On Your Side on Friday, showing the crash.

A crash report says a red Dodge pickup truck driven by Geroge S. Langley, 49, of Seymour, crashed into Nails & Wax on West Broadway Avenue in Maryville around 3:30 p.m.

Five people inside the business were injured. Langley, along with Pxain Taounz, 36; Diana Tran, 31; and Pham Phuong, 34, was taken to UT Medical Center. Christian Disler, 52, and a 10-year-old girl were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital.

Tran, Phan, Disler and the child have all been released from the hospital. Conditions were not available for Pham and Langley.

The report indicated no presence of drugs or alcohol on Langley, but listed his condition as "sick."

Sheets said the building is like one of his children. He developed a five-acre wooded area and built the shopping center in 2006. He also owns the bridal shop next door.

He said Friday he's working with his insurance company to begin repairs. He's counting on them to work out which of the multiple insurances, including the driver's and owners of the nail salon, is responsible for different damages.

He said he could only guess as to how much damage is done. Although he has an engineer coming by Monday to inspect the damage closer, it isn't just structural work needed. He believes the bridal shop will need new carpet and paint. The inventory could also be a casualty of the crash. Hundreds of gowns and tuxedos are on display for weddings, and more pressing this time of year, prom season.

"He hit the back of the building and was sitting there. The truck was still accelerating and the tires were smoking, the smoke from the tires is what did the damage to this side," he said.

Aside from the nail salon, Sheets said all other businesses are open, which he credited to the help of the City of Maryville.

Melissa Cherry, a frequent customer of Nails & Wax said she could have easily been inside. While Cherry said she often comes by every two weeks, she doesn't book an appointment.

"On weekdays, I'll just drop in and say, 'Hey Tommie, can you do my nails?' Something changed my mind at the last minute. I thought I'll wait, I'll wait until tomorrow to drop by," she said.

Cherry said she was up most of Thursday night, praying and worrying about everybody.

"All night long I was thinking that could've been me sitting where the truck came into the building," she said. "In that amount of time, they've become family. You learn about each other. They're just great people. They're hard workers. They're trying to keep a small business going. Nowadays that's hard."

The salon sat boarded up and roped off with police tape Friday. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.