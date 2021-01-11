WATCH: Snow hiking from Rainbow Falls

Adam “Pops” Gravett and Adam “Hoss” Williamson from Up N’ Adam Adventures on a hike from Rainbow Falls in January 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Snow in the Smokies is beautiful but it can also be dangerous if you’re unprepared.

In this video, Adam “Pops” Gravett and Adam “Hoss” Williamson from Up N’ Adam Adventures take us along on a hike from Rainbow Falls.

If you’re planning on making a wintertime trip, always come prepared. Do your homework, don’t wear cotton, and observe the seven rules of leave-no-trace.