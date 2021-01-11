WATCH: Snow hiking from Rainbow Falls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Snow in the Smokies is beautiful but it can also be dangerous if you’re unprepared.
In this video, Adam “Pops” Gravett and Adam “Hoss” Williamson from Up N’ Adam Adventures take us along on a hike from Rainbow Falls.
If you’re planning on making a wintertime trip, always come prepared. Do your homework, don’t wear cotton, and observe the seven rules of leave-no-trace.
- Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
- Two elementary schools in Knox County going virtual
- Tennessee’s Al Wilson to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
- President-elect Biden receives final COVID-19 vaccine dose
- Capitol police officer hailed a hero after leading mob away from Senate chamber