WATCH: What the Christian-Newsom families said following Eric Boyd guilty verdicts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The families of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom said they felt justice was done Tuesday when a Knox County jury found Eric Boyd guilty in the murders of their children.

Boyd was found guilty of multiple charges in the brutal carjacking, rapes and murders Christian and Newsom in January 2007.

BACKGROUND: Trial for 5th suspect brings back details of heinous crimes from a dozen years ago

“It was long overdue, but we got him,” said Chris’ father, Hugh Newsom.

“I do believe justice was served …,” said Deena Christian, Channon Christian’s mother. “We’ll fight for the rest of our lives to try to keep them in jail.”

Gary Christian, the father of Channon, said “I think we got them all the best we can. And that’s what I promised my daughter, that they would never hurt anybody else.”

GALLERY: The families react to the guilty verdicts for Eric Boyd

KPD investigator Todd Childress, left, receives a handshake by Gary Newsom, father of Channon Christian, after a jury found Eric Boyd guilty in the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

Deena Christian said “The two Knox County juries are the two juries that have really stepped up and done what’s right. And I know that’s not an easy task for any juror. And there was a lot of young jurors on that jury.”

The Newsoms embraced their son’s in his body bag 12 years and made a promise to their son to get his killers. “Today that promise was fulfilled. And Chris got the justice he deserved,” Mary Newsom said.

“It capped the 12-year effort that we’ve been battling with since. I can go to my grave now satisfied that I fought a good fight,: said Hugh Newsom, fighting back tears.