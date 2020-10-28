WATCH: Zoo Knoxville gorillas get in on Halloween fun with tricks, treats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gorillas at Zoo Knoxville got in on the Halloween fun on Wednesday.
The primates enclosure was decorated by zoo staff with orange and black streamers, ghosts, trick-or-treat baskets and pumpkins. Zoo staff say they regularly introduce new things into the animal enclosures to help keep them entertained and provide new stimulation.
