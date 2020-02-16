WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare honored with Governor’s Award

NASHVILLE (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side consumer reporter Don Dare was honored with the Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement Saturday night at the 34th annual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards.

Before welcoming him to the stage, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences National Trustee Clifton Hunt played a clip form Don’s time at News Channel 5 back in 1975, showing the longevity of his career.

Don has spent the last 50 years in the broadcasting industry, with the last 24 spent here at WATE.

Long before his start in Knoxville, he got his start in television in 1969 while in the Army in Georgia. He went on to earn his graduate degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.

Since then, he has worked in Nashville, Miami, St. Louis, Los Angeles, returned to Miami and finally returned to Tennessee in 1996 at WATE. He has worked as our consumer reporter ever since, advocating for those without a voice. He remains an active member in his community.

“I’m so fortunate, and we are all so fortunate, to do what we love and have the passion to keep on going. I’m fortunate to have done it now for 50 years,” Don Dare said as he accepted the award.

The full livestream of the 34th annual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, can be seen here.