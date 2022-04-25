KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With a name like Ken Weathers, you could almost predict that he’d be named chief meteorologist someday. And last week, we are proud to say he was.

Longtime WATE 6 Storm Team member Ken Weathers is the new chief meteorologist at WATE 6 in Knoxville. For 16 years Weather has gone the extra mile to keep viewers in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky safe and weather aware.

“He’s an invaluable member of the storm team and has played a key role in training, scheduling and consistently delivering accurate forecasts,” said Alison Coe, news director. “I’m excited to see what’s in store for the future.”

“I want to thank God for his favor. Thanks to my family for their support and patience, and thanks to station management and coworkers for their belief in me,” Weathers said. “And I want to thank YOU the viewer for your trust. It’s something we work hard to earn every day.”

Weathers first worked at WATE from 1992 to 1997. He worked at KOCO in Oklahoma City and at the Weather Channel until he returned home to WATE in 2006, working alongside Knoxville weather legend Matt Hinkin, who retired in 2020.

To now be promoted to chief meteorologist is an honor, Weathers said.

Ken Weathers shared this photo of himself taken in August 1992, about a month after he began working for WATE 6.

He is a member of the American Meteorological Society with a Broadcasting Seal of Approval. Weathers also received a Humanitarian Award from the Governor of Oklahoma for coverage of the May 3, 1999 tornado outbreak, when 74 tornadoes touched down in less than 21 hours across Oklahoma and Kansas.

When he’s not forecasting weather, Weathers can be found outside enjoying it with his family and their pug named Stan.