WATE Anchor Kristin Farley to join Kincannon administration as communications director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Veteran news Anchor Kristin Farley will leave the WATE anchor desk to become Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon’s communication director.

Farley anchors the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts as well as the Sunday political show “Tennessee This Week.” She has worked in TV news for 26 years, 15 of those in Knoxville.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Kristin join the team as our communication’s director,” Kincannon said. “She is a trusted community voice that knows how to engage the public, promote transparency and effectively communicate important happenings from my office.”

Farley is an Emmy Award-winning anchor/reporter who has always made community service a top priority.

She is involved with several organizations throughout the community, including being a Leadership Knoxville graduate and a past president of the mentoring program Girls on the Run.

Recently, she was awarded the Pope Francis Service Award.

“I am so excited for this next chapter, one that will allow me to continue to serve a city I love so much,” Farley said.

WATE-TV Vice President and General Manager Coby Cooper said “Kristin’s decision to follow this new path certainly brings mixed emotions for all of us here at WATE.

“We are extremely grateful for her contributions and dedication to WATE for the past 15 years and while we are sad to see Kristin go we are truly excited for her as she begins this next chapter.”

Farley will continue at WATE 6 On Your Side until Jan. 15 and will start with the city on Jan. 20.

Kristen Farley

LATEST STORIES: