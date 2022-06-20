KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side wants to thank everyone for the success on our Founder’s Day of Caring!

On Friday, June 17, WATE partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee for a food drive at our station and staff members volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank in Maryville to help process the donations.

“Between work in the warehouse at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and here at Greystone during the food drive, we were able to give more than 100 service hours of our time. In addition, we collected an office full of food that will be donated to the food bank and nearly $600 between in person and virtual donations. The money alone will provide 1,700 meals for families across East Tennessee,” said Justin Young, Director of Community Development and programming for WATE.

Thank you to everyone who donated and helped us give back to the community on our Founder’s Day!