KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two WATE 6 Storm Team meteorologists have been nominated for a Best Weathercast Emmy Award after their coverage of an early April tornado outbreak in East Tennessee.

Meteorologists Ken Weathers and Victoria Cavaliere have been nominated alongside other meteorologists including Lisa Spencer at WSMV, Katy Morgan at WZTV, Henry Rothenberg, Bree Smith, and Heather Mathis at WTVF, and Tim Buckley at WFMY.

Winners will be announced in late February in 2022 for the 36th Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards. Those nominated were put up for their work produced from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

For more information, you can visit https://emmynashville.org/.