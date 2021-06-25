WATE reporter Kristen Gallant hopes to earn Miss Tennessee title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This year’s Miss Tennessee scholarship competition will run from July 1st through the 3rd, and WATE’s Kristen Gallant is taking part in the event.

In 2020, she earned the title of Miss Johnson City and the Miss Tennessee Organization has helped her to pay for her college education through scholarship funds. As an adopted child, she works to represent children in foster care and be an advocate for adoption through her social platform is CHANCES: Creating Families Through Adoption.

