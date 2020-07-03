WATE televising Gatlinburg Fourth of July fireworks show

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — You can enjoy Fourth of July fireworks right from your home this year on WATE 6 On Your Side.
The Gatlinburg fireworks display from the top of the Space Needle will be broadcast live beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday evening. The display is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.
