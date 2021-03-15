WATE ‘time capsule’ found at Greystone Mansion during renovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A renovation project at the Greystone Mansion in North Knoxville is underway. The project is focused on plumbing, which requires some demolition.

Last week, when construction crews were tearing down a wall near the studio, they found something.

A wooden box, nailed shut, with gray duct tape around all the edges. It had note written in permanent marker on the side, it read:

“I didn’t make the inside but what the hey! I really didn’t have anything all that important to say, so when this box is opened and my face is not in view, they will have learned earlier that in 1991, I worked here to!”

The note was sign Stoney Stonecipher, a former WATE production employee.

On Monday morning, present and former WATE staff gathered socially distant to open the box.

Former anchor, Calvin Sneed and retired chief engineer, Bob Williams explained most of the items inside.

The box included a stuffed “snowbird” which was made popular by a promotion for weathercasts across the nation, a collection of WATE memorabilia like mugs, pencils, and bookmarks. An edition of “Football Time” and a season outlook pamphlet for the Tennessee Volunteers was also included, as well as tapes of broadcasts and ABC network programming from that year. A single negative photo of the entire Eyewitness News staff at the time was also in the box.

The wooden box was made up of two compartments. WATE 6 On Your Side has decided to put the contents found so far in one side and staff will add new items in the other for a group of WATE employees to find in the future.