OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Oak Ridge Public Works are working on a water main break that has left a residential area without water.

Those living on Dansworth Lane at Danbury Drive off Emory Valley Road should expect to be without water for a couple of hours according to the city of Oak Ridge.

The city also says those living in the area around Dansworth Lane may experience low water pressure as they work to fix the break.