Water main break forcing Oak Ridge to shut off water Tuesday for 5-7 hours

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – The Oak Ridge Public Works Department will turn off water on Gum Hollow Road beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, to repair a water main break. All side streets beginning at Glassboro Drive will be off to allow a crew to conduct emergency repairs.

The outage is expected to last between 5 and 7 hours.

The department notes that any work is subject to changes in the weather, equipment and unknown conditions.

Any one with questions is asked to contact the Public Works Department by sending an email to PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling 865-425-1875.