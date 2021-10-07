COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies worked together Thursday to rescue a family of four from a submerged vehicle caught in the floodwaters of the French Broad River.

Credit: Cocke County Emergency Management Agency

Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team, Newport City Fire Swift Water Rescue Team and the Cocke County Sherif0’fs Office rescued three young children and one adult from an SUV that was trapped. It was the Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team’s first call as the group had just completed their training last weekend.

“[We] could not be more proud of the seamless and professional manner in which these two teams jelled together to accomplish this mission,” the Cocke County EMS said in a social media post. “Stephen Whaley, you will be pleased to know that we applied virtually everything you taught us. THANK YOU!”