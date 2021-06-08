Way Late Play Dates brought back to Muse Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Way Late Play Dates are returning to Muse Knoxville. The popular events meant to bring young professionals together for a night of fun at the children’s museum will return after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Muse Pop events for adults 21 and up will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday nights in June. Each event will have a different theme and feature a food truck, drinks and matching-themed activities.

“Way Late Play Dates are a really fun way for us to engage with members of the community that don’t usually get to interact with us,” said KellyStyles, events coordinator at Muse Knoxville. “They were so popular with young professionals a few years ago, we just knew we had to bring them back.”

On June 10, the theme will be Game Night and feature Dulce’s Cafe food truck and board games. The next week’s theme will be Cards &Cocktails. They will be offering trivia from Challenge Entertainment. The final week be centered around SINGO, a musical spin on bingo from Challenge Entertainment.

Tickets include one alcoholic beverage and are available online and at the door. For more information on Way Late Play Dates, visit Muse Knoxville’s website.