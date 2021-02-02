‘We are the voice of the victims:’ KPD launching new violent crime initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators are responding to a spike in violent crime in Knoxville and Knox County.

District Attorney Charme Allen provided a snap shot of where the city and county stand right now.

“In January of 2020, we had two homicides. In January of 2021, we had ten homicides. So we are up quite a bit from last year,” Allen said.

Allen also added that all 10 homicide victims died from gunshot wounds, and about 40 percent of January 2021’s gun crime was domestic-violence related.

Knoxville Police Department Data

In January 2021, the Knoxville Police Department received 44 reports of shots fired, 14 reports of shooting incidents that resulted in injury or death, and 6 reported shootings that resulted in death.

Compare that to January 2020s 34 reports of shots fired, 7 reports of shooting incidents that resulted in injury or death, and 2 reported shootings that resulted in death.

This is why a team of KPD officers are embarking on a new initiative.

Violent Crime Team

“It’s about victims. We have got to represent them. We have got to protect would-be victims,” said KPD Captain Tony Willis.

Willis detailed the new police department plan to address and reduce violent crime.

“We will be going to the areas that statistically have shown, and historically, and both in the contemporary phenomenon, where violent crime is occurring. Those hot spots are where we are going,” Captain Willis said.

The department has assembled a team made up of uniformed officers and investigators. They will be visible and approachable – dedicated to this task, and this task alone.

“Nightly, their entire shift will be dedicated to proactive work in these areas and to getting to know the people who are affected by this most in those neighborhoods,” said Willis.

It comes as Captain Willis says the department has recently seen an uptick in violent crime, and this is a direct response.

“We know anecdotally that people have told us that their kids are sleeping on the floor in their homes to get below potential stray gunfire that may come into the homes. That is unacceptable. We cannot have that, and we won’t,” Willis said.

He says KPD has deployed a team like this before, though it’s been a few years. Reembarking on the effort now is crucial.

“We’re up to it. I assure you we’re up to it. It’s unfortunate that that’s where we are, but we’re ready,” said Willis.

Captain Willis said some overtime hours on longer investigations will be covered by federal partners.

We’re told the new initiative will start Wednesday night.