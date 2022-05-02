KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two people were killed in a suspected biker gang conflict Friday night, those who live in the area said they want more to be done to keep the area safe.

Knoxville Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Burgett of Knoxville and 30-year-old Patrick Petty of Harrogate were killed in a fight at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in North Knoxville on Friday night. Three other people were hurt.

“It’s become a nuisance to our neighborhood,” said one person who lives near the bar and grill who didn’t want to be identified. “We don’t feel safe.”

According to police records, there have been several 911 calls and one other citation regarding shootings at the Hatmakers Bar and Grill over the past five years.

One woman who lives in a neighborhood nearby said she was home when she heard the commotion down the street.

“All of a sudden we were watching TV and I heard several rounds of gunshots,” she explained. “About that time I looked out my door and there were policemen everywhere.”

DeAnna Lewis takes her son to physical therapy right next store to Hatmakers.

“At 23 weeks he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. So he has a lot of therapy that he’s got to do- OT, TP, speech,” said Lewis.

She said they want to continue their therapy sessions there, but incidents like this one has her concerned for her child’s safety.

“This is happening in the open parking lot where we can be traveling from our cars into therapy or from out.”

Police said Friday’s deadly shooting was gang-related. Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said they are aware of motorcycle gangs in the Knoxville area and have a task force dedicated to gang crime.

“By having that focused group of individuals they’re really able to know the local gang culture.” She said people shouldn’t be concerned, but aware of their surroundings, “if you see anything that you find alarming, you find, especially of a criminal nature, then you should report that.”

Neighbors said they want more to be done.

“I want to see that bar go. It needs to be shut down.”

KPD is asking for help as officers continue investigating this case. If you have any information about this ​shooting, you’re asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.